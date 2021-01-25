 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

