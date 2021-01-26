 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 7:15 PM EST until TUE 6:00 AM EST. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

