Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

