Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.