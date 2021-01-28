Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC
