 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert