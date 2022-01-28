Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC
