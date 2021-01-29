Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Friday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.