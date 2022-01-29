 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Florence today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert