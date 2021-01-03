Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC
