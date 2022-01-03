 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert