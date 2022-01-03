Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC
