Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Florence, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.