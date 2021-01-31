Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.