Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 54-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunder…
Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Florence area Friday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions a…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Rain…
Florence's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Florence residents should expect temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…