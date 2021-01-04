 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

