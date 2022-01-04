Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 5:40 AM EST until FRI 6:08 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.