Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Florence, SC
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
