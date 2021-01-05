 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

