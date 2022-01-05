 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

