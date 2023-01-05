Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.