Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.