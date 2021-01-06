Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fai…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's weather…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening's outlook for Florence: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Potential for heavy rainfa…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inc…