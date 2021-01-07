 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 5:48 PM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

