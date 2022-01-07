 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

