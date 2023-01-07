Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We w…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!