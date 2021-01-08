Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Florence today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.