Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 8:14 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

