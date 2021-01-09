Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.