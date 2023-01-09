 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

