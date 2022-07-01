Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.