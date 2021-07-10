 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert