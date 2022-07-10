Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

