Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Florence, SC
