Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97. 73 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…