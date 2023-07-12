The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees to…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…