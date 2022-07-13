Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.