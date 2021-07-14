Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…