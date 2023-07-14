Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 102. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees to…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …