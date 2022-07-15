The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Florence, SC
