Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Most like…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. The …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Win…