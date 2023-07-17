The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …