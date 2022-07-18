Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Most like…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Win…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to …