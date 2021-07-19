 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

