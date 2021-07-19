The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
For the drive home in Florence: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Period…