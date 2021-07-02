 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

