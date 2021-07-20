The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast i…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings…
This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Florence: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…