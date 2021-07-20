 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Florence, SC

The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

