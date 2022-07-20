The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Most like…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Win…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to …