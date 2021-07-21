Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast i…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degre…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Florence: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Florence…