Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Florence, SC
