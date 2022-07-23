Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 105. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Florence, SC
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
