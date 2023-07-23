The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Florence, SC
