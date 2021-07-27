The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2021 in Florence, SC
