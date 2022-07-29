The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 108. A 79-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Florence, SC
