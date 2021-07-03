Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot…
Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…