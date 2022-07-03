Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. How likely is it …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There i…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening in Florence: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.