 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert